Multi-asset mutual funds increase REITs and InvITs allocations for income

SEBI reclassifies REITs as equity instruments

Big players like WhiteOak Capital Multi Asset Allocation Fund boosted their REIT and InvIT holdings from 8.5% in 2025 to 15.6% by April 2026.

Others, like 360 ONE and Invesco India, are also joining in, though with smaller increases.

Plus, SEBI recently made it easier for funds to invest in REITs by reclassifying them as equity-related instruments starting January 2026; InvITs still count as hybrids.

As these markets grow, expect more funds to jump on board for that stable cash flow and extra portfolio variety.