Mumbai-based Anarock files ₹1,000cr IPO DRHP with SEBI for tech
Anarock Property Consultants, based in Mumbai, just filed its DRHP with SEBI to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through an IPO.
They're planning to use this big move to boost its tech game and grow even more: ₹550 crore will come from new shares and up to ₹450 crore from existing shareholders through an offer-for-sale (OFS).
Plans set aside ₹120cr for AI
A big chunk (₹120 crore) is set aside for ramping up their AI capabilities.
They're also investing ₹89.5 crore in hiring and expansion, plus ₹148 crore to acquire the remaining equity share capital, excluding the ESOP pool, of DSP Design Associates.
The rest will go toward more acquisitions and general business needs.
FY2026 profit ₹93.2cr revenue ₹881.9cr
In FY2026, Anarock saw profits jump up 53.4% to ₹93.2 crore and revenue rose 33.8% to ₹881.9 crore.
Promoters held a 66.41% stake, while public shareholders (including 360 ONE WAM) hold the rest.
ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and 360 ONE WAM have been appointed as the merchant bankers.