Mumbai: BEST gets ₹1,000 crore in 2026-27 budget

BEST's financial woes

Even with steady funding—₹12,028.81 crore since 2012-13 (till January 2026)—BEST is struggling with an accumulated deficit that has crossed ₹10,000 crore and unpaid dues to retirees.

Out of nearly 2,800 busses on the road, only 249 are actually owned by BEST; the rest are leased.

A new committee just stepped in to help fix these issues and plans to add more city-owned busses and better connect BEST services with Metro and local trains.

If you rely on Mumbai's public transport or care about greener commutes, these changes could really impact your daily life.