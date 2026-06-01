Mumbai court clears CBI to arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, ₹2,000cr probe Business Jun 01, 2026

A Mumbai court has given the CBI permission to formally arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former vice chairman at Reliance Capital.

He is accused of misusing about ₹2,000 crore in bank loans, leading to major losses for several banks.

Even though his name was not in the charge sheet, investigators say they are still looking into his role as part of a bigger probe into financial irregularities linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.