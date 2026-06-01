Mumbai court clears CBI to arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, ₹2,000cr probe
A Mumbai court has given the CBI permission to formally arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former vice chairman at Reliance Capital.
He is accused of misusing about ₹2,000 crore in bank loans, leading to major losses for several banks.
Even though his name was not in the charge sheet, investigators say they are still looking into his role as part of a bigger probe into financial irregularities linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.
Amitabh Jhunjhunwala remanded, care ordered
Jhunjhunwala was produced before the Mumbai special court from Tihar Jail and was taken into judicial custody, with Arthur Road Jail designated for custody.
The court ensured his health concerns, like a spine fracture and heart problems, are being addressed, ordering jail staff to provide proper medical care.
His lawyers objected that he was produced before June 5 and argued that his early appearance was illegal.