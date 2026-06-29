Mumbai founder Dhravya Shah raises $3 million seed for Supermemory
Business
Mumbai's own Dhravya Shah started Supermemory at just 19 and already raised $3 million in seed funding.
He kicked off his journey as a teen entrepreneur at 16, and now his work is recognized globally.
He even scored the prestigious US O-1 visa for extraordinary talent.
Supermemory organizes messy chats and emails
Supermemory began as a "second brain" app during a 2024 hackathon and quickly became one of GitHub's top open-source projects.
Now, it helps organize messy info from chats and emails into useful knowledge for AI, solving a big problem in the tech world.
With backing from big names like Google AI's Jeff Dean and Cloudflare's Dane Knecht, early users say it seriously boosts how smart their apps can be.