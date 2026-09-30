Mumbai posts record 12,560 September registrations, duty dips to 1242cr
Mumbai just set a new record for property registrations this September, clocking in 12,560 deals, a 4% bump from last year.
Even with more people buying homes, stamp duty collections dipped slightly by 4% to ₹1,242 crore because of changes in the types of properties being sold.
The main drivers? The city's ongoing infrastructure upgrade and the buzz of the festive season.
Ganesh Chaturthi boosts registrations, stamp collections
Ganesh Chaturthi gave the market a serious push: between September 14 and 25, registrations shot up by 22% compared to last year, and stamp duty collections jumped 32%, hitting ₹640 crore.
Better transport links are making more neighborhoods attractive, while interest from NRIs is keeping things lively despite geopolitical uncertainties in the West Asia region.
All signs point to a strong finish for Mumbai's real estate scene this year.