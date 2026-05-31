Mumbai posts record May property registrations, stamp duty ₹1,051cr

End users drive suburban demand

Most buyers are end-users looking for quality homes and good connectivity.

New transport projects have made suburban areas more attractive, so developers are focusing on timely delivery and matching what buyers want.

Even with a drop from April's figures, monthly stamp duty collections keep crossing ₹1,000 crore.

As Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India puts it, steady demand and a growing desire for homeownership are keeping Mumbai's market strong, even when things get unpredictable.