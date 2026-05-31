Mumbai posts record May property registrations, stamp duty ₹1,051cr
Mumbai just hit its highest-ever May for property registrations, with more than 12,300 deals closed, even though prices are steep.
Stamp duty collections topped ₹1,051 crore, showing that people are still investing big, despite a tiny dip compared to last year.
The numbers even beat last May's record, highlighting how buyers aren't backing down in India's most expensive city.
End users drive suburban demand
Most buyers are end-users looking for quality homes and good connectivity.
New transport projects have made suburban areas more attractive, so developers are focusing on timely delivery and matching what buyers want.
Even with a drop from April's figures, monthly stamp duty collections keep crossing ₹1,000 crore.
As Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India puts it, steady demand and a growing desire for homeownership are keeping Mumbai's market strong, even when things get unpredictable.