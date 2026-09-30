Mumbai property registrations rise 5% to 12,610 in September
Business
Mumbai just saw a 5% rise in property registrations this September: 12,610 units compared to last year's 12,070.
Knight Frank India says the spike was mainly because of increased demand during Ganesh Chaturthi.
The numbers include both new and resale homes across the city.
Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi registrations hit 5,379
Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14-25) really moved the market: 5,379 properties were registered during the festival alone, up from 4,392 last year.
It's clear that festive vibes are giving a real boost to Mumbai's property scene and keeping investor confidence strong.