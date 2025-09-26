Munish Forge gears up for ₹74 crore SME IPO Business Sep 26, 2025

Munish Forge is launching its IPO on NSE Emerge to raise ₹74 crore.

About 77 lakh shares will be up for grabs at ₹91-96 each, with subscriptions opening Tuesday.

The move is all about funding new equipment, boosting working capital, and cutting down debt as the company looks to grow.