Munish Forge gears up for ₹74 crore SME IPO
Business
Munish Forge is launching its IPO on NSE Emerge to raise ₹74 crore.
About 77 lakh shares will be up for grabs at ₹91-96 each, with subscriptions opening Tuesday.
The move is all about funding new equipment, boosting working capital, and cutting down debt as the company looks to grow.
Funds to boost manufacturing and infrastructure
The money from this IPO will help Munish Forge ramp up its manufacturing game—think advanced machinery and better infrastructure.
Managing Director Davinder Bhasin shared that they're focusing on supplying key parts to industries like Defense, Oil & Gas, Automobiles, and Infrastructure.
With Gretex Corporate Services managing the issue and Skyline Financial Services as registrar, this step is a significant development for Munish Forge.