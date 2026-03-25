Murty appointed as full-time SEBI member

Murty's role is to ensure smooth functioning of markets

Murty's appointment isn't just about filling a seat: it's meant to keep things steady at SEBI during a time when India's markets are getting more complex.

With his strong background in public finance and previous experience at SEBI as a part-time member, he joins the core team alongside Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan.

Together, they'll focus on keeping markets fair and protecting investors as things heat up.