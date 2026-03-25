Murty appointed as full-time SEBI member
K. V. Ramana Murty, a retired Defense Accounts officer, has just been named a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, India's top market regulator.
He will serve a three-year term from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, stepping in to fill a crucial leadership spot after earlier serving as Additional Controller General of Defense Accounts.
Murty's role is to ensure smooth functioning of markets
Murty's appointment isn't just about filling a seat: it's meant to keep things steady at SEBI during a time when India's markets are getting more complex.
With his strong background in public finance and previous experience at SEBI as a part-time member, he joins the core team alongside Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan.
Together, they'll focus on keeping markets fair and protecting investors as things heat up.