Arunachalam Vellayan, former Murugappa Group chairman, passes away at 72
What's the story
Arunachalam Vellayan, the former chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, has passed away at the age of 72. His death was announced by a release from the Murugappa Group. He is survived by his wife Lalitha Vellayan, his sons Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren.
Leadership journey
Vellayan's legacy in the Murugappa Group
Vellayan was a prominent leader and an integral part of the Murugappa family. He spent decades with the Group, guiding its diverse businesses with strategic vision and integrity. His long-term value creation approach played a key role in strengthening and expanding the Group, which is now one of India's most respected conglomerates.
Board memberships
Vellayan's contributions to various boards
Vellayan served on the boards of several companies in the Murugappa Group, including Coromandel International Limited and EID Parry Limited. He also held board positions at Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. His leadership extended beyond these corporate entities as he was associated with many industry and trade organizations such as Southern India Chamber of Commerce, and Fertiliser Association of India, among others.
Educational background
Vellayan's academic and honorary achievements
Vellayan was a proud alumnus of The Doon School, Shriram College of Commerce, Aston University in the UK and Warwick Business School in the UK. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University as well as Aston University. His sharp business acumen, clarity of thought and unwavering commitment to the Group's values have left an indelible mark on the organization.