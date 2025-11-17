The trade talks come as the US has imposed 50% tariffs on most Indian exports

India-US trade agreement: First phase of deal nearing finalization

By Mudit Dube 05:11 pm Nov 17, 202505:11 pm

What's the story

The first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States is close to being finalized. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed this on Monday, highlighting progress on key tariff-related issues. The deal, which has been under virtual discussions for months, aims to boost bilateral trade significantly. The trade talks come as the US has imposed 50% tariffs on most Indian exports. Half of this is a penalty linked to India's purchase of Russian energy.