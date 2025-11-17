Next Article
Reliance Retail brings German cosmetics brand essence to India
Business
Reliance Retail is bringing the popular German beauty brand essence to India, thanks to a new partnership with cosnova Beauty.
Announced recently, this means you'll soon find essence's products in Reliance stores and online.
It's all part of Reliance's push to offer more global beauty choices here at home.
What makes essence stand out?
essence is all about making beauty fun and accessible, with affordable, cruelty-free makeup—over 80% made in Europe.
The brand keeps things fresh by regularly dropping trendy limited editions.
With its Indian debut, essence hopes to inspire more self-expression and experimentation in everyone's daily routines.