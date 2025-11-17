Next Article
Murugappa Group's Arunachalam Vellayan passes away at 72
Business
Arunachalam Vellayan, who steered the Murugappa Group for years, has died at 72 after a prolonged illness. The group confirmed the news on Monday.
Remembered for his vision and integrity, Vellayan leaves behind his wife Lalitha, two sons, and grandchildren.
A legacy of leadership and learning
Vellayan played a big role in expanding companies like Coromandel International and EID Parry, while also serving on boards of major banks and trade bodies.
An alumnus of The Doon School, Shriram College of Commerce, Aston University, and Warwick Business School, he received honorary doctorates from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University.
His commitment to industry excellence was clear through his roles at SICCI and IIM-Kozhikode.