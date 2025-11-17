Murugappa Group's Arunachalam Vellayan passes away at 72

A legacy of leadership and learning

Vellayan played a big role in expanding companies like Coromandel International and EID Parry, while also serving on boards of major banks and trade bodies.

An alumnus of The Doon School, Shriram College of Commerce, Aston University, and Warwick Business School, he received honorary doctorates from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University.

His commitment to industry excellence was clear through his roles at SICCI and IIM-Kozhikode.