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Home / News / Business News / Musk owns 48.4% of SpaceX, stake worth over $900B
Musk owns 48.4% of SpaceX, stake worth over $900B
Musk controls over 82% of SpaceX's voting power

Musk owns 48.4% of SpaceX, stake worth over $900B

By Mudit Dube
Aug 14, 2026
12:31 pm
What's the story

Elon Musk owns a whopping 48.4% of SpaceX, according to a regulatory filing. The stake is worth over $900 billion at current market prices. The filing was made public on Thursday, revealing the extent of Musk's ownership in the aerospace company. Despite owning less than half of the company, he controls more than 82% of its voting power.

Share distribution

Breakdown of Musk's stake in SpaceX

Musk's shares in SpaceX are divided into different classes, trusts, and some stock options.

The company went public on June 12 after an IPO that raised $85.7 billion. However, its valuation has since declined as investor enthusiasm has waned.

Despite this, Musk's stake remains significant due to his control over a majority of the company's voting power.

Market performance

SpaceX shares rebound after hitting low

After falling nearly one-third through July's end, SpaceX shares have rebounded with a 30% jump in August.

The recovery comes after the company released its quarterly results and the first of several lockup restrictions expired.

The positive financial performance has likely contributed to the recent surge in share prices, further highlighting Musk's impressive stake in the company.

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Financial performance

SpaceX reports 1st-ever public earnings report

Earlier this month, SpaceX released its first-ever public earnings report, revealing a staggering more than 90% jump in revenue. The company also reported a sharp increase in capital spending.

The strong financial performance is likely to have contributed to the recent surge in share prices and further underscores Musk's impressive stake in the company.

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