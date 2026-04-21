Elon Musk purchased SpaceX stocks worth $1.4B last year
What's the story
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, bought $1.4 billion worth of shares from current and ex-employees last year. The transaction was made through a trust controlled by Musk and was revealed in a draft of SpaceX's confidential IPO prospectus, The Information reported today. The move is seen as an effort to further consolidate his control over the company ahead of its public listing.
Share expansion
Musk could get additional stock based on growth milestones
SpaceX has also approved a plan that could see Musk getting 60 million more shares. This would happen if the firm's market cap goes from $1.1 trillion to as much as $6.6 trillion and if it successfully executes an ambitious plan to build data centers in space for AI developers. The additional stock would vest as SpaceX's market cap increases in $500 billion increments, The Information reported.
Financials
SpaceX's financials and upcoming IPO details
Despite the ambitious growth plans, SpaceX is already raking in big profits. The company made around $8 billion last year on revenues of up to $16 billion. It also confidentially filed for a US listing in March. For its public offering, SpaceX intends to use a dual-class share structure that would give Class B shareholders 10 votes each, while the Class A shares sold to public investors will carry one vote each.