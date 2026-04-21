Elon Musk purchased SpaceX stocks worth $1.4B last year

SpaceX has also approved a plan that could see Musk getting 60 million more shares. This would happen if the firm's market cap goes from $1.1 trillion to as much as $6.6 trillion and if it successfully executes an ambitious plan to build data centers in space for AI developers. The additional stock would vest as SpaceX's market cap increases in $500 billion increments, The Information reported.

Financials

SpaceX's financials and upcoming IPO details

Despite the ambitious growth plans, SpaceX is already raking in big profits. The company made around $8 billion last year on revenues of up to $16 billion. It also confidentially filed for a US listing in March. For its public offering, SpaceX intends to use a dual-class share structure that would give Class B shareholders 10 votes each, while the Class A shares sold to public investors will carry one vote each.