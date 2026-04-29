Musk's SpaceX pay tied to Mars colonization, space data centers

SpaceX has revealed a unique compensation plan for its founder, Elon Musk . The plan, which was recently disclosed in a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ties Musk's pay to ambitious goals like colonizing Mars and setting up data centers in space. The move highlights SpaceX's challenge of keeping its visionary leader engaged as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).

Pay structure Musk's pay package linked to lofty goals The SpaceX board has approved a pay package for Musk that promises 200 million in super-voting restricted shares if the company reaches a market cap of $7.5 trillion and establishes a permanent human settlement on Mars with at least one million inhabitants. The plan also includes up to 60.4 million in restricted shares, awarded on March 23, if SpaceX meets separate valuation targets and sets up space-based data centers providing at least 100 terawatts of compute capacity.

Share details Shares come with super-voting Class B restricted stock Both the share awards in Musk's pay package come with super-voting Class B restricted stock. Each of these shares comes with 10 votes to every one Class A share. The awards will vest in tranches as the company's value increases. However, if SpaceX fails to meet the board's ambitious valuation targets, Musk won't receive any shares.

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Financial details Musk's current salary and stock options Since 2019, Musk has been drawing a nominal salary of $54,080 from SpaceX. He also holds 68.8 million in previously awarded Class B stock options with a strike price of about $42 that expire in 2031. This arrangement allows him to pocket any profit above this amount if he exercises the options before their expiration date.

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