SpaceX reports $5B loss ahead of record IPO

The massive loss is primarily attributed to the integration of xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company that SpaceX acquired in February. The move is part of SpaceX's strategy to expand its reach into advanced computing and AI-driven infrastructure. Along with this, the company's aggressive investment in next-gen technologies like reusable rockets, interplanetary travel capabilities, and space-based data infrastructure are also contributing factors.

Future prospects

SpaceX's financial report amid upcoming IPO

SpaceX has also announced plans to build AI-powered data centers in space, a move that could drive up capital expenditure in the short term but also open new revenue streams in the long run. The financial report comes at a crucial time for SpaceX as it filed confidentially for a US IPO in March. The company is reportedly eyeing a valuation of over $1.75 trillion, which would make it one of the most valuable companies on Earth.