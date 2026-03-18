Musk, SEC in talks to settle lawsuit over Twitter takeover

Elon Musk is in talks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle a lawsuit over his Twitter acquisition. The SEC sued Musk last year for allegedly violating securities laws during his Twitter buyout. In a court filing on Tuesday, the SEC revealed that it is "engaged in discussions of a potential resolution that would mean further proceedings might not be necessary" with Musk.

Case details SEC alleges Musk delayed disclosure of Twitter stake The SEC filed the lawsuit in January 2025, which is currently being heard in a federal court in Washington, D.C. The regulator alleges that Musk delayed disclosing his initial Twitter stake of over 5% in late March and early April 2022. This delay, according to the SEC, allowed him to buy more than $500 million worth of shares at artificially low prices.

Ongoing litigation Musk has settled civil securities fraud charges with SEC before Musk has defended himself by calling the delay inadvertent and accusing the SEC of infringing on his free speech rights. He previously settled civil securities fraud charges with the SEC at Tesla, paying $20 million in fines. Separately, a class-action lawsuit filed by former Twitter investors against Musk is also pending in a federal court in San Francisco.

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