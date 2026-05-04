Musk v/s OpenAI enters second week with key testimonies ahead

Greg Brockman, the co-founder and president of OpenAI , is set to testify in a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk . The trial, which began last week, has already seen high-profile testimonies from Musk himself. The world's richest man is seeking to force his AI rivals back into a non-profit foundation. He claims he was sidelined after investing heavily in the company while OpenAI questions his motives amid his own AI venture's growth.

Testimony details Brockman, Altman, and Nadella may all testify during trial Brockman will be questioned by Musk's lawyers today at an Oakland courthouse. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to testify next week. The outcome of this case could have a major impact on the future of OpenAI, a rapidly growing generative AI company valued at over $850 billion and preparing for an IPO. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella may also testify this week as part of the trial proceedings.

Case details Musk accuses OpenAI of abandoning original non-profit mission Musk has alleged that OpenAI was a non-profit organization when it was founded in 2015 for the benefit of humanity. He claimed the company changed its course after accepting billions in investment and moving toward a for-profit structure, especially after Microsoft invested $10 billion in 2022. However, OpenAI has denied these claims, saying Musk is trying to undermine a major competitor to his own AI company, xAI.

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Legal scrutiny Potential IPO and xAI merger implications loom large The trial also saw Musk being questioned about his financial motives. The billionaire recently merged his AI start-up, xAI, into SpaceX, which is valued at around $1.25 trillion and could also go public. If Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rules in favor of Musk, it could jeopardize OpenAI's IPO and reshape the global AI landscape where Google and Chinese tech companies are aggressively competing.

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