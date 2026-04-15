You can soon buy insurance from Muthoot Finance

If the proposal gets approved, Muthoot Finance will be able to conduct insurance distribution across various segments. These include the life, general, and health insurance as well as other types of insurance products and services.

Regulatory compliance

Proposal empowers directors for necessary regulatory filings

The proposal to enter the insurance distribution business also empowers directors and designated officials of Muthoot Finance. They will be authorized to make necessary regulatory filings and communicate with authorities such as the Registrar of Companies and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for implementing this resolution. This step highlights the company's commitment toward ensuring all regulatory requirements are met while expanding its business operations into new areas like insurance distribution.