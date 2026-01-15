Muthoot Microfin wins big for supporting women entrepreneurs
Muthoot Microfin just picked up the "Financial Inclusion Institution of the Year" award at the Inclusive Finance India Awards 2025, presented at the Global Inclusion Finance Summit in January 2026, and recognized by top finance leaders including India's Chief Economic Advisor.
They also received a nod for their efforts in responsible and sustainable finance.
Why this matters
With 1,718 branches across 21 states, Muthoot Microfin serves over 3.3 million women—helping them run small businesses in areas like vending, tailoring, dairy farming, and agriculture.
Their Mahila Mitra app provides digital banking services to women entrepreneurs.
Plus, their insurance product has helped more than 90,000 clients stay protected.
The company says it will continue to push financial inclusion forward.