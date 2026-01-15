Muthoot Microfin wins big for supporting women entrepreneurs

Why this matters

With 1,718 branches across 21 states, Muthoot Microfin serves over 3.3 million women—helping them run small businesses in areas like vending, tailoring, dairy farming, and agriculture.

Their Mahila Mitra app provides digital banking services to women entrepreneurs.

Plus, their insurance product has helped more than 90,000 clients stay protected.

The company says it will continue to push financial inclusion forward.