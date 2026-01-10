Next Article
Mutual fund investors poured ₹15,600cr into gold, silver in December
Business
Mutual fund investors made a big move in December 2025, pouring ₹15,600 crore into gold and silver—more than double November's numbers.
Gold ETFs led the way with ₹11,647 crore in inflows, showing just how popular precious metals have become due to a sharp surge in defensive allocations.
Other details
Silver ETFs also saw a strong boost with ₹3,962 crore invested last month. Multi-asset funds that blend stocks and precious metals attracted ₹7,426 crore.
Meanwhile, equity mutual funds slipped 6% in inflows even as SIPs hit a new high at ₹31,002 crore.
Despite all this action in gold and silver, the industry's total assets dipped to ₹79.98 lakh crore due to people pulling money out of debt funds for tax payments and rising bond yields.