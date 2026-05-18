Mutual funds cut tech exposure to 6.7% at 8-year low

Funds shift after Nifty IT slump

The Nifty IT index has dropped nearly 28% in a year (ouch), so funds are shifting toward sectors like finance, capital goods, and defense that seem more stable right now.

Analysts say automation is disrupting old-school outsourcing but see potential for growth in areas like cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Their advice: stick with companies embracing AI smartly and avoid putting all your eggs in the tech basket during this bumpy phase.