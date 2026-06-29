Mutual funds flock to India autos as EVs drive returns Business Jun 29, 2026

India's auto industry is getting a lot of love from mutual funds lately, thanks to strong returns and the electric vehicle, or EV, buzz.

The Nifty Auto Index has grown over 21% annually in the last five years, with standout stocks like Bharat Forge and Samvardhana Motherson leading the charge over the past year.