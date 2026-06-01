Mutual funds' Indian stock investments jump 58% to 48,247 cr

SIPs and planning boost mutual funds

Despite global ups and downs, domestic mutual funds stayed strong thanks to disciplined planning.

Shweta Rajani from Anand Rathi Wealth highlighted that most sectors saw earnings grow last quarter, though rising costs are squeezing margins.

Meanwhile, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money pointed out that SIPs help investors ride out volatility and stick to long-term goals, even when inflation and uncertainty are high.