Mutual funds' Indian stock investments jump 58% to 48,247 cr
Business
Mutual fund investments in Indian stocks jumped 58% in May, hitting over ₹48,247 crore, up from ₹30,594 crore in April.
The boost came as investors took advantage of a brief dip in the market caused by U.S.-Iran tensions and oil refinery disruptions in West Asia.
SIPs and planning boost mutual funds
Despite global ups and downs, domestic mutual funds stayed strong thanks to disciplined planning.
Shweta Rajani from Anand Rathi Wealth highlighted that most sectors saw earnings grow last quarter, though rising costs are squeezing margins.
Meanwhile, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money pointed out that SIPs help investors ride out volatility and stick to long-term goals, even when inflation and uncertainty are high.