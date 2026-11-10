Mutual funds reduce Nifty 50 exposure to 49.4% this September
Business
Mutual funds are putting less money into Nifty 50 stocks than they have in over two decades, dropping to just 49.4% this September.
It's the first time in over two decades that their share has slipped below one-half, down from a high of 63% back in late 2019.
Investors spread bets beyond Nifty 50
Big investors are looking beyond just the biggest names, spreading their bets across a wider range of companies.
Even so, Nifty 50 firms still make up nearly 40% of all NSE-listed market value.
Meanwhile, mutual funds have actually boosted their investments in India's top market-cap companies overall, showing growing interest in strong mid-cap players outside the classic Nifty lineup.