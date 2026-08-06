MV Electrosystems debuts on BSE, NSE after 188.85x subscription

MV Electrosystems is set to make its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE today, August 6.

The buzz is real: its shares are trading at a ₹109 premium in the gray market, hinting at a possible 26% jump over the IPO price of ₹425.

The IPO, open from July 30 to August 3, was a hit with investors and was subscribed 188.85 times overall.