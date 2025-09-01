My11Circle parent fires 400 employees over real money gaming ban

Games24x7, the parent company of fantasy sports platform My11Circle, has begun a major layoff process. The move comes as a result of financial strain and regulatory uncertainty following an online real money gaming ban in India . The company is laying off around 400 employees as part of this restructuring process.

Strategic pivot Restructuring and regulatory challenges As part of its restructuring, Games24x7 plans to retain some employees while shifting focus toward the free-to-play gaming segment. This space is considered less susceptible to regulatory challenges. However, it remains unclear if the company will join Head Digital Works, which operates A23, in the legal battle against the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Financial overview Financials and previous layoffs Games24x7 has been under financial pressure even as it scales revenues. In FY23, the company reported an operating revenue of ₹1,988 crore, a 70% increase from the previous year. However, it also posted a net loss of ₹199 crore, an improvement over the loss of ₹281 crore in FY22. This is the second round of layoffs for Games24x7 within a year.