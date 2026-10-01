MyMonthlyCar picked for 2026 Startup Battlefield 200 offers monthly rentals

Tired of long-term car commitments? MyMonthlyCar, co-founded by Igor Dobrianskyi, Kostiantyn Gitko, and Vadym Zotov, lets you rent used cars from dealerships on a monthly basis.

The platform connects US dealerships with people who want flexible rentals and even offers a rent-to-own option.

They've also been picked for the 2026 Startup Battlefield 200.