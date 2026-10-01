MyMonthlyCar picked for 2026 Startup Battlefield 200 offers monthly rentals
Tired of long-term car commitments? MyMonthlyCar, co-founded by Igor Dobrianskyi, Kostiantyn Gitko, and Vadym Zotov, lets you rent used cars from dealerships on a monthly basis.
The platform connects US dealerships with people who want flexible rentals and even offers a rent-to-own option.
They've also been picked for the 2026 Startup Battlefield 200.
MyMonthlyCar seeks funding at TechCrunch Disrupt
Right now, MyMonthlyCar works with seven dealerships but wants to partner with 100 in its first year of operation.
They charge a 10% fee from both renters and dealerships, and are building an insurance program to make things smoother for everyone involved.
Their goal is 2,000 monthly rentals in year one, aiming for $300,000 in revenue.
You can catch them at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco (October 13-15), where they'll be looking to raise funds to upgrade their platform and add some smart AI features.