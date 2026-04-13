Before working in Flipkart group, Pais had a five year stint at Procter & Gamble

Meet Sharon Pais, new CEO of e-commerce giant Myntra

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:42 pm Apr 13, 202602:42 pm

What's the story

Myntra, India's largest fashion e-commerce platform and a key player in the Flipkart group owned by Walmart, has announced a major leadership change. Sharon Pais, who previously served as Myntra's Chief Business Officer (CBO) and head of Flipkart Fashion, is taking over as the new CEO of Myntra from today. She succeeds Nandita Sinha, who has been with the Flipkart group for nearly 13 years and served as Myntra's CEO since 2022.