Meet Sharon Pais, new CEO of e-commerce giant Myntra
What's the story
Myntra, India's largest fashion e-commerce platform and a key player in the Flipkart group owned by Walmart, has announced a major leadership change. Sharon Pais, who previously served as Myntra's Chief Business Officer (CBO) and head of Flipkart Fashion, is taking over as the new CEO of Myntra from today. She succeeds Nandita Sinha, who has been with the Flipkart group for nearly 13 years and served as Myntra's CEO since 2022.
History
Stint at P&G
Before working in Flipkart group, Pais had a five year stint at Procter & Gamble. Her rise to the position of Myntra's CEO is accompanied by Sinha's exit from the company. Her exit comes just ahead of Flipkart's IPO planned later in 2026.
Business standing
Myntra's financial performance in FY25
Myntra is not just a key player in the Flipkart group but also a major competitor to other fashion e-commerce platforms such as Amazon Fashion, Reliance's AJIO, Nykaa Fashion, and Meesho. The Bengaluru-based company has proven its profitability within the Flipkart ecosystem. In FY25, Myntra's revenue from operations stood at ₹6,042.7 crore with a profit after tax of ₹548.3 crore.