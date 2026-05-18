Myntra launches affiliate for Ultimate Glam Clan creators, 8%-12% commission

Myntra creators now drive 10% revenue

Myntra's social commerce game is strong: 10% of its revenue now comes from creator-driven sales.

The number of active monthly creators has jumped from 100,000 to over 500,000 in just one year.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Sunder Balasubramanian, the goal is to give creators more tools and help build a community where authentic recommendations matter, plus influencer or video content gets higher conversion rates and lower return rates than users who do not engage with influencers or video content on the platform.