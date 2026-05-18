Myntra launches affiliate for Ultimate Glam Clan creators, 8%-12% commission
Myntra just rolled out an "Affiliate" feature as part of its Ultimate Glam Clan program, making it easier for creators to earn money by sharing their favorite styles.
Now, you can set up your own storefront, curate collections, and post affiliate links on Instagram or YouTube.
After your first three posts, you start earning 8% to 12% commission on sales, pretty sweet if you love fashion and content creation.
Myntra creators now drive 10% revenue
Myntra's social commerce game is strong: 10% of its revenue now comes from creator-driven sales.
The number of active monthly creators has jumped from 100,000 to over 500,000 in just one year.
According to Chief Marketing Officer Sunder Balasubramanian, the goal is to give creators more tools and help build a community where authentic recommendations matter, plus influencer or video content gets higher conversion rates and lower return rates than users who do not engage with influencers or video content on the platform.