Myntra posts ₹579.4cr loss despite ₹2,326.5cr ad spend

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce brand under Flipkart, spent ₹2,326.5 crore on advertising in fiscal 2026, up 10.5% from last year.

Even with revenue from operations at ₹5,242.5 crore and a sharp 35.2% jump in ad earnings to ₹1,236.4 crore, Myntra ended up with a net loss of ₹579.4 crore.

The main reasons? High restructuring costs and less money coming in from logistics.