Myntra posts ₹579.4cr loss despite ₹2,326.5cr ad spend
Myntra, the fashion e-commerce brand under Flipkart, spent ₹2,326.5 crore on advertising in fiscal 2026, up 10.5% from last year.
Even with revenue from operations at ₹5,242.5 crore and a sharp 35.2% jump in ad earnings to ₹1,236.4 crore, Myntra ended up with a net loss of ₹579.4 crore.
The main reasons? High restructuring costs and less money coming in from logistics.
Myntra revenue down 13.5% on logistics
Myntra's regular revenue actually dipped by 13.5%, mostly because its logistics services took a big hit, down more than one-half from last year.
Marketplace services (its core business) barely grew at 3%.
Expenses stayed high at ₹5,757.7 crore thanks to higher employee benefit expenses, while IT expenses stood at ₹323.8 crore, though cheaper logistics helped a bit.
Still, Myntra's betting big on ads to stay visible and competitive, even if it means taking some financial knocks for now.