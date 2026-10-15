Myntra posts ₹579cr FY26 loss, reversing ₹548cr profit from FY25
Business
Myntra, Flipkart's fashion platform, just reported a ₹579 crore net loss for FY26, a big turnaround from its ₹548 crore profit last year.
Revenue also dipped 13% to ₹5,243 crore, showing the company hit a rough patch after being in the green.
Myntra: Sinha steps down, Pais appointed
This financial slump came right as Myntra saw a leadership change: Nandita Sinha stepped down after four years and Sharon Pais took over.
The timing stands out since Myntra was Flipkart group's only profitable unit in FY25, making this year's losses especially notable.