N Chandrasekaran earned ₹671.4cr FY22-FY26, ₹158.66cr FY26, declines extension
Business
N Chandrasekaran, who has decided not to seek another extension as Tata Sons chairman, made headlines for earning a massive ₹671.4 crore between FY22 and FY26, from his remuneration at the company.
His biggest payout came in FY26, with ₹158.66 crore in one year alone, most of it from a profit-linked commission.
Tata Sons begins search for successor
Chandrasekaran started out at TCS way back in 1987 and worked his way up to CEO before taking over as Tata Sons executive chairman in 2017.
Even after being reappointed, he decided not to continue further due to differences with Tata Trusts (which owns most of the company).
Now, Tata Sons is searching for its next leader.