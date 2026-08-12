N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman Feb 20, 2027

Chandrasekaran's era saw profits jump nearly five times and revenues almost double, with brands like Titan and Indian Hotels doing especially well.

But not everything soared: TCS (the group's biggest company) struggled lately, dragging down overall growth.

As a result, Tata's share of India's total stock market value dropped from its peak in 2022.

With Chandrasekaran leaving early, analysts say a smooth leadership handover is key to keeping investors confident and things steady for the group.