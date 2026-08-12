N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman Feb 20, 2027
N Chandrasekaran, who has been leading Tata Sons since 2017, will resign as chairman on February 20, 2027, about six months and eight days before his term ends.
During his time at the top, he helped grow the Tata Group's market value over three times to ₹27 trillion by August 2026.
Mixed Tata performance and smooth handover
Chandrasekaran's era saw profits jump nearly five times and revenues almost double, with brands like Titan and Indian Hotels doing especially well.
But not everything soared: TCS (the group's biggest company) struggled lately, dragging down overall growth.
As a result, Tata's share of India's total stock market value dropped from its peak in 2022.
With Chandrasekaran leaving early, analysts say a smooth leadership handover is key to keeping investors confident and things steady for the group.