N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman
What's the story
N Chandrasekaran has resigned as the chairman of Tata Sons, ending a nearly decade-long term. His departure comes after internal disagreements within Tata Trusts over business performance and capital requirements. Under his leadership, the group's revenue and profit saw significant growth. Now, Chandrasekaran's exit marks a leadership transition for the conglomerate amid major investments in new ventures.
Tenure details
Chandrasekaran informs board about decision
Chandrasekaran, 63, informed the Tata Sons board about his decision. He will continue to serve until his term as chairman officially ends in February 2027.
The Economic Times first reported that Chandrasekaran was considering stepping down before an annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18.
This meeting is crucial, as Tata Sons shareholders are expected to vote on his reappointment during this time.
Impact assessment
His exit signals leadership transition for Tata Group
Chandrasekaran's exit will have a far-reaching impact on the Tata Group. He is the chairman of several companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, and Tata Consumer Products.
His decision comes amid uncertainty over the upcoming AGM and how Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, would vote.
Noel Tata, Chairman of the Trusts, is believed to be against Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman.
Growth trajectory
His term saw significant expansion of the Tata Group
Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after leading TCS.
He was the first non-family professional manager to head the holding company after Ratan Tata.
Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded into new sectors such as aviation with Air India's acquisition, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, batteries, and digital businesses.
This expansion required huge investments and led to disagreements within Tata Trusts over performance and capital requirements of new businesses.