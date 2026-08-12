N Chandrasekaran to leave Tata Sons chairmanship in February 2027
Business
N Chandrasekaran, who's led Tata Sons since 2017, will step down when his term ends in February 2027.
Even though big shareholders wanted him to stay on for five more years, the board couldn't agree on an extension, so he's moving on after a long run at the top.
N Chandrasekaran urges quick successor pick
Chandrasekaran has been part of Tata Group for 40 years and played a huge role in building up Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS.
Now, he's asking the board to pick his successor soon to keep things smooth for everyone involved.
A five-member committee, including folks from Tata Trusts (which own most of the company) and an independent member, will decide who takes over next.