N Chandrasekaran to present Tata Sons strategy May 26

Tata Sons focuses on project investments

The new strategy zeroes in on how Tata invests in big projects like Tata Digital, Air India, and Tata Electronics, all key for future growth but heavy on funding needs.

With major bets in semiconductors, EVs, and green energy underway, there's a bigger push for smarter spending and clearer profit timelines.

Plus, ongoing governance worries from Tata Trusts are adding extra urgency to get this update right.