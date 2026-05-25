N Chandrasekaran to present Tata Sons strategy May 26
Business
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is rolling out a fresh business strategy for the board on May 26.
This shake-up follows concerns from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who felt the old plan just wasn't cutting it anymore, especially with markets shifting and new financial pressures piling up.
Tata Sons focuses on project investments
The new strategy zeroes in on how Tata invests in big projects like Tata Digital, Air India, and Tata Electronics, all key for future growth but heavy on funding needs.
With major bets in semiconductors, EVs, and green energy underway, there's a bigger push for smarter spending and clearer profit timelines.
Plus, ongoing governance worries from Tata Trusts are adding extra urgency to get this update right.