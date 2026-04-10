N Chandrasekaran urges Air India staff to prioritize cost efficiency
Business
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran just spoke to Air India staff, urging everyone to double down on cost efficiency and service quality as the airline industry faces some serious challenges.
He encouraged focusing on what can actually be controlled, saying this is key to getting through tough times and building a stronger future.
Campbell Wilson resigns as CEO
Chandrasekaran's talk followed CEO Campbell Wilson's resignation, which came more than a year before his contract was up.
To reassure the team, Chandrasekaran promised that the Air India board is fully supportive and will keep working closely with management.
He praised their resilience during what he called a "perfect storm" for airlines right now.