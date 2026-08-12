N Chandrasekaran will not seek another Tata Sons chairmanship term

Chandrasekaran, who started at Tata in 1987 and later became CEO of TCS, has been at the top since 2017.

His time saw big growth moves but also some internal clashes, like debates over company debt, plans to list Tata Sons publicly, and the exit of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Tata group stocks were among the top Nifty losers too: TCS shares dropped 4%, while other major Tata companies also saw declines.

Plus, more leadership changes are coming: Trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Vijay Singh, is also not seeking reappointment.