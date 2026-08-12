N Chandrasekaran will not seek reappointment as Tata Sons chairman
Business
N Chandrasekaran has announced he won't seek another term as Tata Sons Chairman when his current stint ends in February 2027.
After nearly a decade at the top, he's stepping aside following months of board discussions that didn't lead to a clear decision on his reappointment, even though key Tata trusts wanted him to stay.
Chandrasekaran urges board to decide soon
Chandrasekaran emphasized the need for quick clarity on who takes over, especially with big projects underway.
He thanked everyone for their support and said he had asked the Board to decide on succession soon to ensure a proper transition, highlighting how important stability is for employees, investors, and the group's future beyond Feb 2027.