NABARD finds 1 in 4 rural households understand credit scores Business Jun 29, 2026

A new NABARD survey shows that just one in four rural households in India understand what a credit score is or why it matters for getting loans.

High borrowing costs are still a major roadblock, and over half of those who took loans said they didn't actually see their income go up.

To help fix this, the latest Union Budget has proposed a Grameen Credit Score framework to boost financial awareness and make formal loans more accessible.