Nandan Nilekani seeks AA coverage for half of India's adults
Chairman of Infosys and Founding Chairman of UIDAI Nandan Nilekani is pushing to expand India's Account Aggregator (AA) system, aiming for it to cover half of the country's adults, up from just 20% now.
He shared this vision at the SAMVAAD India Open Finance Summit 2026, saying the move could help more street vendors, gig workers, and small businesses get easier access to credit.
Account Aggregator could widen financial inclusion
Nilekani believes securely sharing financial data through AA can be a game-changer for small businesses, especially when combined with artificial intelligence (AI).
He pointed out that with digital platforms like Aadhaar and UPI already handling 9 crore authentications and 75 crore transactions daily, expanding AA could make India's economy more inclusive and productive by helping people who usually struggle to get loans.