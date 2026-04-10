Nandan Reddy to quit Swiggy and start new venture

CEO praises Reddy, Prosus appoints director

Swiggy's CEO called Reddy "a vital collaborator and a visionary force" in shaping the company and said "While his daily presence will be missed" across teams.

Alongside this, Swiggy's board is getting a shake-up: Prosus (its biggest shareholder) is appointing Renan De Castro Alves Pinto as a new director, and has proposed co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra to join the board, subject to shareholder approval.