Nandan Reddy to quit Swiggy and start new venture
Business
Nandan Reddy, who helped turn Swiggy from a local Bengaluru startup into a nationwide food delivery giant, will quit the company.
Announced on April 10, he is now moving on to build his own new venture.
CEO praises Reddy, Prosus appoints director
Swiggy's CEO called Reddy "a vital collaborator and a visionary force" in shaping the company and said "While his daily presence will be missed" across teams.
Alongside this, Swiggy's board is getting a shake-up: Prosus (its biggest shareholder) is appointing Renan De Castro Alves Pinto as a new director, and has proposed co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra to join the board, subject to shareholder approval.