Nandini launches sugar-free sweets for diabetics, health-conscious consumers
Nandini, the popular brand from Karnataka Milk Federation, has just launched a sugar-free sweets range for this year's festivals—perfect for anyone watching their sugar or managing diabetes.
The lineup features Sugar-Free Khoa Gulab Jamun, Pure Hale Peda, and Jaggery Oats & Nuts Barfi, all designed to let you celebrate without the sugar rush.
Affordable options for everyone
These new sweets are wallet-friendly: ₹220 for 500g of Khoa Gulab Jamun and ₹170 each for 200g packs of Hale Peda or Jaggery Oats and Nuts Barfi.
The move comes as more people look for healthier options during festivals.
Expanding reach and meeting demand
Nandini isn't just sticking to Karnataka—their products now reach Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
In fact, their festive sales jumped to 1,100 metric tons in 2025 (up from 715 in 2024), with a turnover of ₹46 crore.
As Managing Director B. Shivaswamy explained, they are responding to the demand for more mindful choices at festival time.