Nandini launches sugar-free sweets for diabetics, health-conscious consumers

These new sweets are wallet-friendly: ₹220 for 500g of Khoa Gulab Jamun and ₹170 each for 200g packs of Hale Peda or Jaggery Oats and Nuts Barfi. The move comes as more people look for healthier options during festivals.

Expanding reach and meeting demand

Nandini isn't just sticking to Karnataka—their products now reach Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

In fact, their festive sales jumped to 1,100 metric tons in 2025 (up from 715 in 2024), with a turnover of ₹46 crore.

As Managing Director B. Shivaswamy explained, they are responding to the demand for more mindful choices at festival time.