Narayana Murthy tells Haryana university students to pursue ethical leadership
Business
Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy just spoke at a university event in Haryana, sharing his big-picture ideas for India's future.
He believes India can become a developed nation if young people focus on ethical leadership, embrace technology, and drive real change through enterprise and innovation.
Murthy urges youth to create jobs
Murthy encouraged students to stick to hard work, honesty, and integrity.
He reminded everyone that failure should not lead to inaction, urging young professionals to keep pushing forward, create jobs, and make a positive impact on society by staying true to their values.