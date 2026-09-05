Who will be the next chairman of Tata Sons?
What's the story
The race for the next chairman of Tata Sons has narrowed down to three candidates, according to PTI. The frontrunner is T V Narendran, the current CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel. He is being considered for his deep experience within the Tata Group and his leadership role at one of its key companies.
Other candidates
Profiles of other 2 contenders
The other two contenders are Saurabh Agrawal, the Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons, and Ashish Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
While Agrawal is known for his investment-banking and capital-allocation experience, Chauhan's profile is more diverse with a strong background in technology and financial services.
Selection process
Selection process still ongoing
The selection process is still ongoing, with no final decision made yet.
The Tata Sons board and the trusts controlling the holding company are expected to play a crucial role in selecting the next chairman.
Sources said Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has flagged the shortlisted candidates to top government leaders for discussion.
Chairman transition
Current chairman's term ends in February 2027
The current chairman, N Chandrasekaran, will step down when his second five-year term ends on February 20, 2027.
He had taken over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017 and announced last month that he would not seek reappointment.
The succession process comes at a critical time for the Tata Group as it undergoes major investments and expansions across various sectors.
Business focus
Strategic flashpoints for new chairman
The Tata Group is currently investing heavily in Air India, semiconductor manufacturing, electric mobility, and digital businesses.
The new chairman will have to navigate these strategic flashpoints and address the long-pending question of a public listing of Tata Sons, alongside broader boardroom governance issues.
The final choice for the next chairman could therefore signal the direction Tata Sons wants to take in the next decade.