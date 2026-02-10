NASA's role in SpaceX's revenue picture
Business
In 2026, NASA will make up just 5% of SpaceX's revenue—even though it's still a big-name partner.
Most of SpaceX's money now comes from Starlink, its satellite internet business, which generated substantial revenue in 2025.
Launch services added significant revenue, thanks to contracts with the Pentagon and others.
SpaceX's growth driver and future plans
SpaceX is quickly becoming less reliant on government deals like NASA's. Starlink's success is the company's growth driver and could eventually be spun off and listed publicly (timing unspecified).
The company has also discussed next-gen satellites, showing it wants to keep growing on its own terms.