Nasdaq closes at record 27,122 as oil and yields fall
The Nasdaq just hit a new all-time high, jumping over 2% to close at 27,122, its first record-high close since June 2.
What's behind the buzz? Falling oil prices and lower Treasury yields gave investors a boost, and the S&P 500 also climbed 1.5%.
Overall, Wall Street was in a much better mood as market pressures cooled off.
AMD crosses $1T, chips surge
Chip stocks totally stole the spotlight. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared 10%, crossing the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever.
Intel and Arm Holdings weren't far behind, with their shares up more than 12% and 17%.
Even after recent worries about AI safety from tech leaders, investors are still betting big on chips powering future tech.
Investors watch possible U.S.-Iran talks
With tensions rising in the Middle East, investors have their eyes on this week's U.N. General Assembly, especially possible talks between the US and Iran.
Meanwhile, oil prices dropped below $100 per barrel and Treasury yields eased to 4.95%, helping keep Wall Street's spirits up.